Richard Trucking LLC is a company founded by Armando Carranza in 2015. His dream was to have a transport company that met all the characteristics that the market is demanding today.
We are proud to offer better transportation that you need, when you need and where you need it. We are specialized in Flatbed loads and Dry Van loads.
We love our customers, feel free to contact us.
Phone# (571)-502-2331
(571)-551-1800
Fort Washington, Maryland, United States
Open today
08:00 am – 05:00 pm